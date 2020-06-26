Marshall police arrest 4 in mid-June fight, shooting that killed 1

MARSHALL, Texas (KETK) – Four Marshall men have been arrested on felony riot participation charges in connection to a fatal shooting incident in mid-June.

John Henry Van III and Ja’Von Henry Van, both 21, Christopher Lamar Brown, 24, and Jacarrion Green, 18, were arrested Friday on warrants stemming from a shooting incident on June 15 at Bella Wyatt Park in Marshall.

According to police, that incident began as a planned fight and quickly escalated to gunfire, resulting in the shooting and critical injury of Demarcus Sheppard.

Sheppard died from his injury Tuesday.

Additional suspects have been identified as being involved in the shooting and outstanding warrants are being sought.

The Marshall Police Department is asking anyone who witnessed the events that night come forward and provide information to the investigating detectives. They can also provide information anonymously to Marshall/Harrison Crimestoppers at 903-935-9965. The P3 app is also an anonymous platform to submit tips.