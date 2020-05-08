Marshall mayor joins others in asking Abbott for more money for smaller cities

MARSHALL, Texas (KETK) – City of Marshall Mayor Terri Brown was among a group of Texas mayors who signed a letter urging Texas Governor Greg Abbott to set up a funding system to get federal COVID-19 aid to smaller Texas cities.

Over 130 Texas mayors signed the final draft of the letter on May 7 before it was sent to Governor Abbott.

The letter urges Abbott to release guidelines about how the state intends to distribute $11.24 billion Texas received through the federal Coronavirus Relief Fund, which was signed into law on March 27.

Money from the fund is distributed in different ways, depending on the size of a city. Cities with populations higher than 500,000 will receive direct allocations from the state pot.

Smaller towns, like Marshall, are waiting for the State of Texas to devise a system to distribute the money.

“Every city with a population over 500,000 received essential funding immediately to continue operations and provide relief for the necessary work related to the coronavirus,” Brown said. “Every city with a population below 500,000 has to go to the state to get the money that the federal government allotted to support our disaster needs. The state has yet to create the mechanism to distribute these vital funds. Our coalition of Mayors is asking for the ability to request funding as soon as possible.”

“The City of Marshall has already been making tough decisions and budget cuts. COVID-19 is just like a hurricane or a tornado that affects our entire community and organizations,” said brown. “The distribution of these funds will be similar to federal aid after any disaster. As of May 7, 2020, Harrison County has 184 positive tests, 11 fatalities, 18 recoveries, and 155 positive cases with a population of 66,726 in 2018. In comparison, Smith County (Tyler) had 170 positive tests, four fatalities, 95 recoveries, and 71 positive cases with a population of 230,221 in 2018. We already have a disaster, and these funds are needed today in Marshall and Harrison County.”

In Marshall, the federal funding is vital because the city has accumulated expenses on items such as overtime for sanitizing or to fill in on shifts when city employees are in quarantine because of potential exposure to COVID-19. At the same time, the city has started to experience a significant decline in sales tax revenue and Hotel Occupancy Tax revenue.

The letter was sent to Abbott and Texas’ congressional delegation on May 7, 2020, as Governor Abbott traveled to Washington, D.C., and met with President Donald Trump. Trump applauded Abbott’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic, but the topic of local funding to Texas cities was not discussed, according to a transcript of their meeting.