Marshall man dead after girlfriend’s brother allegedly shoots him in the head

MARSHALL, Texas (KETK) A Marshall man is dead after his girlfriend’s brother allegedly shot him in the head.

According to Marshall Police, officers went to a residence in the 1300 block of Evans on Wednesday night after receiving a 911 phone call.

They say in that phone call a woman told dispatchers her brother had just shot her boyfriend.

When officers arrived, they located a man in a bedroom with a gunshot wound to the head.

The victim, now identified as Anniel Dixon, 31, of Marshall, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The alleged shooter, Earnest Miles Jr., 34, of Marshall, has been taken into custody and booked into the Harrison County Jail and charged with murder.

This investigation is ongoing, and additional information may be released in the future.