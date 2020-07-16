Marshall man arrested, charged in connection with June shooting

MARSHALL, Texas (KETK) – A Marshall man has been arrested in connection with a shooting in June.

Accprding to Marshall police, Kevin Noyola, 23, of Marshall was arrested after an investigation into a June 23 shooting.

Police say they received a call just after 5 p.m. from a residence on Compress Street. The caller said someone was shooting into the home.

After an investigation, detectives arrested Noyola on a charge of unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon.

He is in the Harrison County Jail on a bond of $25,000.