Marshall ISD releasing students due to water main break, cancels Friday classes

MARSHALL, Texas (KETK) Marshall Independent School District decided to release students early Thursday morning due to a water main break in the city Wednesday.

All elementary campuses at 11 a.m. today and from secondary campuses at 11:30 a.m.

Buses will run on their schedules according to the new release times.

Classes for Friday have also been canceled.

Any extracurricular events scheduled on campuses throughout the district are also cancelled until further notice.

No word on classes for next week at this time.