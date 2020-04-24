Marshall, Harrison County heightening enforcement of COVID-19 compliance

MARSHALL, Texas (KETK) – The City of Marshall and Harrison County are heightening their enforcement of local disaster and public health emergency orders in the face of COVID-19.

In a press release, the city and county said police officers, health inspectors, and members of the fire marshal’s office have been inspecting local businesses to ensure compliance with the orders.

“While it is their goal to ensure that everyone remains peaceful and follows the orders, the Marshall Police Department has made numerous warnings and three arrests due to significant violations,” the release said. “The Fire Marshal has also issued multiple warnings and closed nonessential businesses who failed to agree to close.”

Officials are asking all city and county residents to follow guidelines from the CDC, orders from the governor’s office, and local declarations and orders.

The city and county also are instituting two new guidelines at the request of the emergency management team.

They are asking businesses to assign a safety monitor at the entrance to maintain social distance, to ensure that best-hygiene practices are in place and to limit the number of shoppers entering the store.

They also are asking businesses to limit occupancy within their stores to 5 persons per 1000 square feet, with a maximum of 450 people. Businesses should also post this maximum number of shoppers on the front door.

“Your health, the safety of your family, and the stability of our economy are our highest concerns,” the release said. “As your local government leaders, we cannot accomplish these goals without your immediate compliance.”

The release warns that the Marshall Police Department, Harrison County Sheriff’s Department, the health inspector, and fire marshal will continue inspections with warnings, fines and jail time if orders are not followed.

“The City of Marshall and Harrison County have seen a significant increase in positive COVID-19 tests in recent days,” the release said. “Therefore, The City of Marshall and Harrison County will work together to increase enforcement.”

According to the Texas Department of State Health Services, Harrison County has 69 cases of COVID-19. The county has suffered seven deaths.