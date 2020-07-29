Marshall to reopen City Arena August 14

MARSHALL, Texas (KETK) – The City of Marshall is reopening the outdoor Marshall City Arena to events on August 14.

The city-owned outdoor facility features covered arena and seating, generous, stable capacity, concession stand, meeting room, parking, RV hookups, holding pens, and more. While events will occur, spectators will not be permitted until a later date.

The city has established health guidelines to protect the participants and families:

Social Distancing of 6 feet

Face masks are required

All participants will submit signed health waivers at event registration

City officials will begin preparing the facility to host events on August 1.

For bookings, please contact Arena Manager Byron Ford at 903-935-4504.

The arena is at 3310 Poplar Street in Marshall.