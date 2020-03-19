Closings
Marshall cancels city commission meeting scheduled for Thursday

MARSHALL, Texas (KETK) – Marshall Mayor Terri Brown has canceled a City of Marshall Commission meeting scheduled for Thursday evening.

The cancellation is based upon recommendations by the CDC to cancel gatherings of 10 people or more, according to a release from the city.

“This action is intended to give staff the time in which to implement provisions for remote attendance permitted by Governor Abbott’s temporary suspension of certain provisions of the Texas Open Meetings Act,” the release said.

