Mark Yancey to run against Sen. Cornyn in March Texas primary

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX) — Mark Yancey announced that he will be running against Sen. John Cornyn for US Senator in the March primary.

Yancey feels Texas is a model for economic and political success, and he would carry that model to Washington.

Yancey calls himself:

“a Reagan Republican, who is fiscally conservative, in favor of limited government, a strong military that embraces a ‘needs-based military spending metric’ and supportive of strong free trade and economic development.”

As a veteran of the financial services industry, Yancey has helped build four successful investment management firms, which in turn, created hundreds of well-paying jobs.

Yancey is from Dallas and is currently the Chairman and CEO of Attacca International, an independent, privately held mergers and acquisitions boutique firm based in Dallas.

“Given the many challenges that America currently faces, this is the right time for a business leader to serve Texas and the country, rather than a career politician,” Yancey said. “Senator Cornyn has little support from conservatives across Texas. Senator Cornyn has frequently disappointed Texans with his strong alignment with both Mitch McConnell and Trump. He has shown repeatedly that he is a follower and a compromiser on the wrong side of an issue rather than a leader. Conservative Texans deserve better! I ask for your support and your vote.”

Yancey currently serves on the board of Emily’s Place in Plano, Texas. Emily’s Place is a home for women and their children to receive long-term, transformational care to break the cycle of domestic violence.

He is also a board member of the Blue Sky Foundation, which uses the game of tennis (through the “Boots On The Court” program) to thank U.S. troops and their families for the sacrifices they make on a daily basis.

Yancey earned his bachelor’s degree from the University of Oklahoma and attended executive classes at Harvard University for advanced course studies in mergers and acquisitions.

To learn more about Mark Yancey, click here.