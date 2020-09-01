Marion County Sheriff’s Office asking for help in finding missing woman

MARION COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – The Marion County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in finding a missing woman.

Kimberly Lella Pickard, 46, was last seen leaving her residence on Skyline Drive in Avinger Monday night. She was driving a white 4-door Ford pickup with Texas license plates BT52314.

Pickard is 5′, about 160 lbs., with brown hair and blue eyes.

The pickup has an orange job box covered with stickers in the bed. The top of the truck’s tailgate is dented and the front grill is missing pieces.

Pickard also uses the name Kimberly Taylor.

Anyone with information about her whereabouts is urged to call the Marion County Sheriff’s Office at 903-665-3961.