Marion County reports 6th case of COVID-19

MARION COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – Marion County Judge Leward J. LeFleur has reported the sixth confirmed case of COVID-19 in the county.

In a Facebook post, LeFleur said his office had been notified by the State Department of Health Services Tuesday of the new case.

The county has added several cases to its tally over the past few days.

The county learned of its first case on April 14 via the Facebook post of a constable who said she had beaten the virus.

LeFleur reported two additional cases on April 15, bringing the county’s total to three.

That number held steady until Saturday, when LeFleur was notified by the state of a fourth case. He was notified of the 5th case Monday.

One of the county’s cases is classified as recovered.

“Please join me in prayer for these individuals and their loved ones,” LeFleur requested in the Facebook post.