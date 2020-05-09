Marion County judge to hand out free face masks next week

Because of a delivery bottleneck for professional face masks during covid-19 pandemic a lot of people started to organize DIY production of face masks at home. (Getty)

MARION COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – Marion County Judge Leward LaFleur will hand out free medical masks for county residents and businesses Tuesday.

While supplies last, LaFleur will be handing out masks at the County Courthouse, 119 W. Lafayette Street in Jefferson, beginning at 11 a.m.

“We need to do more than just come up with ideas. We need solutions,” LaFleur said. “The first letter of our C.L.E.A.N. Initiative is C for covering your mouth and nose. Medical PPE has been difficult to get across the nation. However, we are fortunate that a local business, BaseEngager, has direct access to medical masks. We should all strive for a better and safer Marion County, myself included.”

The C.L.E.A.N. Initiative is a voluntary program for Marion County businesses to adopt as Texas begins to re-open under the guidance of Governor Abbott.

The 5 letter acronym stands for:

C – Cover your mouth and nose when sick, or during coughs and sneezes

L – Learn proper hygiene, and how germs are spread

E – Eliminate Germs Through Wash Stations and/or Readily Available Hand Sanitizer

A – Awareness of Self Health and How to Prevent the Spread of Germs

N – New Guidelines for Dealing with Future Viruses/Epidemics

Judge LaFleur’s office will also continue the voluntary C.L.E.A.N. Initiative workshops next week on Tuesday, at 10 a.m. and Thursday at 10 a.m.

All workshops will be available on Zoom. For more information, contact his office at 903-665-3261.

Tuesday Zoom Meeting: https://zoom.us/j/93773397148

Thursday Zoom Meeting: https://zoom.us/j/96900597090

Audio Only joining is available by calling

+1 346 248 7799 US (Houston) Meeting ID: 969 0059 7090