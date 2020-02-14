Manufacturer recalling ceiling fans sold exclusively at Lowe’s

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Fanim Indusyries is recalling more than 70,000 ceiling fans sold exclusively at Lowe’s stores due to concerns that faulty fan blades could break and fly off, potentially injuring people nearby.

The affected model is the Harbor Breeze 48-inch Santa Ana Ceiling Fan, model LP8294LBN, UPC code 840506599178. The recalled fan has two dark walnut fan blades, brushed nickel blade arm holders and a frosted white glass globe containing a light bulb.

The model number can be on the fan motor as well as on the inside of the battery compartment cover of the included handheld remote control.

The fans were sold exclusively at Lowe’s stores nationwide and online at www.lowes.com May 2014 through January 2016 for about $150.

According to the Consumer Product Safety Commission, the fan’s blade holders can break allowing the blade to be ejected from the fan, posing an injury hazard to consumers.

CPSC said it has received 210 reports of the fan blade breaking or ejecting from the fan, including 10 reports of a fan blade hitting consumers.

Consumers should immediately stop using the ceiling fan, the CPSC says, and contact Fanim Industries for a free set of replacement blade holders.

Request new blades by calling the manufacturer at 888-434-3797 between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m., emailing recall@fanimation.com or visiting the recall tab on the company’s web site.