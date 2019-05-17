Manhunt underway in Rusk County for armed and dangerous man

Several law enforcement agencies are looking for an armed and dangerous man in Rusk County.

Police say he is Lyle Lee, a known criminal with a lenthy rap sheet.

It started on County Road 2144, just outside of the City of Troup, when a stolen vehicle was spotted. A chase ensued and ended on an oil lease road.

Lee reportedly got out of the vehicle, and ran into the woods. Law enforcement recovered the stolen vehicle, a tan-colored Toyota Tacoma, with a yellow ATV in the back.

Police say he then stole a 2018 maroon Dodge truck, an AR-15, and a handgun. The truck was abandoned in Rusk County.

If you know where Lee is, or see him, contact law enforcement right away.