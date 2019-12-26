MANHUNT: Gregg County Sheriff’s Office seeking escaped jail inmate

GREGG COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – The Gregg County Sheriff’s Office is searching for an inmate escape from the Gregg County Sheriff’s Office South Jail facility.

Jace Martin Laws, 34, of Gladewater escaped Thursday.

He was being held in the Gregg County Jail after being sentenced to 70 years in prison on two counts of assault on a police officer.

Authorities say Laws carved out portions of the brick in the Gregg County South Jail, gaining access to the building infrastructure, and making his way to the exterior Gregg County Courthouse.

Inmate Jace Laws is a 34-year-old white male approximately six feet tall, and 150Lbs. Laws has brown hair and brown eyes.

Gregg County Sheriff’s Office Investigators believe Laws may be in the Marion County area around Lake of the Pines.

They say Laws is possibly dressed in dark clothing and may have taken steps to alter his appearance by shaving his head.

If anyone has information as to the location of Inmate Laws, please call your local law enforcement immediately, do not approach or apprehend him.