Man shoots brother following early morning argument in Rusk

RUSK, Texas (KETK)- A man was shot earlier today by his brother in Rusk, according to a press release from the Rusk Police Department.

The Rusk Police Department received a 911 call on Sept. 4 around 7:00 a.m., and the caller told them he needed an ambulance because someone had been shot.

Police arrived at 668 W 6th Street, and they found that Joseph Pope had been shot in his leg. EMS transported Joseph to Jacksonville, and finally he arrived at Christus Trinity Mother Francis in Tyler.

Detective Nathan Acker, the lead detective on the investigation, found that Joseph arrived at his home in the morning, and he had an argument with his brother Frank Pope.

The argument became physical and Frank used a pistol to shoot his brother.

Officials obtained a first-degree felony warrant of arrest for Frank for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

Frank was arrested and taken to the Cherokee County Jail.