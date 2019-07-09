Man killed after hitting tree head-on while not wearing seatbelt

CASS COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – One man is dead after a single-car accident Tuesday morning in Cass County, according to DPS officer Jean Dark.

According to a preliminary crash report, Steven Williams, 57, of Jefferson, was traveling north on CR 1110 when he swerved off the road, entered a ditch, and struck a tree head-on.

The crash occurred Tuesday morning around 6:15 a.m.

The reports states that Williams was not wearing a seatbelt. He was pronounced dead at the scene by Judge Barbara McMillion.

The crash remains under investigation.