Breaking News
5-year-old Henderson girl killed in Sunday wreck, ejected from car

Man killed after hitting tree head-on while not wearing seatbelt

Top Stories

by:

Posted: / Updated:
car wreck

CASS COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – One man is dead after a single-car accident Tuesday morning in Cass County, according to DPS officer Jean Dark.

According to a preliminary crash report, Steven Williams, 57, of Jefferson, was traveling north on CR 1110 when he swerved off the road, entered a ditch, and struck a tree head-on.

The crash occurred Tuesday morning around 6:15 a.m.

The reports states that Williams was not wearing a seatbelt. He was pronounced dead at the scene by Judge Barbara McMillion.

The crash remains under investigation.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

KETK She Shed Giveaway Powered by Doran Mechanical

KETK Summer Splash Giveaway Sponsored by: RV Station

Community Calendar

KETK Twitter & Facebook

KETK NBC