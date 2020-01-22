East Texas man in custody after reported bomb threat at Shreveport Walmart

SHREVEPORT, Louisiana (KTAL) – An East Texas man was taken into custody at a Shreveport Walmart late Tuesday morning after an alleged bomb threat.

According to Shreveport City Jail booking records, Dustin Spence, 27, of Hawkins, Texas was booked at 12:04 p.m. on a charge of communicating false information of planned arson.

Police and firefighters were called to a Walmart in the 1100 block of Shreveport Barksdale Highway just after 9:40 a.m.

Officers brought Spence out of the store in handcuffs just before 11:30 a.m. in what appeared to be an arrest in connection with the incident.

No bomb was found.