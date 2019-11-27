Man hit and killed crossing street in Marshall

MARSHALL, Texas (KETK) – One man is dead Wednesday after an early morning crash in Marshall.

According to police, dispatch receives a call shortly after 6 a.m. about a crash in the 100 block of East End Boulevard.

The initial investigation indicates a man was walking in the crosswalk, when he was struck by a vehicle.

The driver of that vehicle stopped to check on the man.

Police and fire officials were called to the scene, where the man, now identified as Michael Diggs, 40, of Marshall, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the vehicle was interviewed by officers and voluntarily consented to a blood draw.

No charges are being filed at this time.