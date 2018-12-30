Man finds 30 rattlesnakes living under cabin

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

GORMAN,Texas (KETK) - A man and his friends working on his property in Gorman, Texas, noticed a rattlesnake making its way under an old hunting cabin. Further investigation made for a slithery surprise.

Bobby Cowan and his two friends decided to lift the cabin with a skid loader to get a better look at the snake.

When they did, they discovered a nest with at least 30 rattlesnakes that had been living under the cabin.

Startled, they slammed the building back down, but managed to lift it up once more when one of the men captured the video.