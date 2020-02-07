Live Now
Man dead after overnight wreck in Nacogdoches

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KETK) A Deep East Texas man is dead after an overnight wreck in Nacogdoches.

Nacogdoches Police say the accident happened in the 3000 block of NW Stallings Drive at West Austin Street. Authorities received the call just after midnight Friday.

Officials have identified the victim as Kevin Jose Silva, 32, from Nacogdoches. A preliminary investigation shows Silva was driving west on Austin Street and failed to stop at the “T” intersection of Stallings Drive. He crashed into a concrete barrier wall that divides the north and southbound lanes of the loop.

Silva was pronounced dead at the scene. An autopsy has been ordered.

