Angelina County authorities arrest man for 2017 murder of a Rivercrest resident

ANGELINA COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – Angelina County authorities have arrested a man in Missouri for a three-year-old murder.

The Angelina County Sheriff’s said in a Facebook post that Dustin Combs has confessed to the murder of Franklin Donald Cox in 2017.

Cox, 73, was a resident of Rivercrest.

His murder had gone unsolved for three years.

According to the ACSO post, authorities recently received information about the case. Their follow-up investigation took them to Missouri and to Combs.

Combs confessed, according to the Facebook post, and a warrant was issued for his arrest.

Combs is currently in jail in another state.

