Man arrested in San Augustine County for possessing drugs, guns, child porn

SAN AUGUSTINE COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – A San Augustine County man has been arrested for possession of methamphetamine, an illegal firearm, drug paraphernalia, stolen property, and child pornography.

According to the San Augustine County Sheriff’s Office, deputies received a call Tuesday about a suspicious person slumped over the wheel of a vehicle on Hwy 147 South.

A DPS trooper arrived first and woke the man, then had him get out of the vehicle. When the man got out, the trooper saw he was wearing a gun. The trooper disarmed the man and, in the course of identifying him, discovered him to be a convicted felon.

A search of the man and the vehicle revealed a large amount of what was suspected to be methamphetamine, later determined to be 106.8 grams of the drug. He was arrested, and he and the vehicle were taken to the San Augustine County Sheriff’s Office.

On further investigation, deputies found the man also in possession of drug paraphernalia, a 9mm pistol and illegal sawed-off shotgun, stolen property, and child pornography.