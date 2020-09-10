Man arrested for Wood County murder

WOOD COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – A man is in the Wood County Jail on a murder charge.
Mineola police and the Wood County Sheriff’s Office arrested Timell Tiquan Jones Wednesday for a murder in the county.
Jones is being held on a $1 million bond.
