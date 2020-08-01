Man arrested after allegedly ramming car through Lufkin motel wall

LUFKIN, Texas (KETK) – A Nacogdoches man is in custody after allegedly ramming his truck into the back of a parked car and forcing the car through a Lufkin motel wall and into one of the rooms.

According to Lufkin police, the incident happened at Perry’s Motel just after 8 p.m. Friday.

Police say it began as a fight in the parking lot between the suspect, Kenny Price, 19, of Nacogdoches, and another man and woman.

Following the fight, according to police reports, Price got into his Dodge pickup and drove toward the exit. He then circled back and rammed the woman’s car as she and the man stood near it, talking.

The impact forced the car – a Nissan Sentra – through a brick wall and into a motel room.

Someone was staying in the room but police say they were not inside it at the time.

Neither the man, the woman, or bystanders reported injuries.

Price fled the scene on U.S. 59 toward Nacogdoches.

Around 9:20 p.m., Price called police and agreed to meet with officers to discuss the incident. He did so a short time later in a nearby business parking lot off Timberland Drive and was taken into custody.

Price has been charged with criminal mischief and deadly conduct, a Class A misdemeanor.

The incident remains under investigation.