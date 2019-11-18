Man allegedly strips naked in the middle of I-35; leads police on a chase

(KXAN) — A man was arrested Friday after police say he parked his car in the middle of South Interstate Highway 35, stripped naked and led police on a car chase bringing traffic to a halt.

Police received multiple calls on Friday of a man who parked his car in the middle of I-35 around 11:27 a.m.

As officers were driving to the scene they received more calls saying the suspect had exited his car and stripped completely naked.

Witnesses say the man was talking to himself, making gestures and squatting on the ground.

When police arrived at the scene, the Mazda began slowly rolling forward before it accelerated to about 35 miles per hours.

Police chased the suspect as he drove up I-35.

According to the affidavit, the suspect drove along the service road a short while before entering back onto the highway.

Eventually, multiple cruisers surrounded the suspect’s car and officers ordered the man to put his hands in the air, which he did.

Police were forced to breach the vehicle to remove the man who was still naked.

As he was being detained police say the suspect’s breath had a strong chemical odor they say is consistent with PCP.

During a search, police found a cigarette on the driver’s seat that was dipped in an unknown fluid. A second cigarette also dipped in fluid was found between the driver’s seat and center console. Investigators say dipping cigarettes is a common method of ingesting PCP.

The suspect, identified as 34-year-old Ramon Morones, was interrogated as he was being treated in the hospital.

When asked what he remembered, Morones said he did not remember being chased on the highway, spinning out, having multiple cruisers and officers with guns drawn surround him or having his window breached.

Police say during the interview Morones was still unaware he was naked or that he stripped in the middle of the highway.

According to the affidavit, Morones said he did not drink or use any illegal drugs that day. He also said he hadn’t smoked PCP in a couple of years.

During a sobriety test, police noted Morones’s eyes would making various uncontrolled movements. Police say they search warrant had to be obtained after Morones refused to provide a blood sample.