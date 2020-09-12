Man airlifted to hospital in Van Zandt County

Courtesy of The County Eagle Facebook page

VAN ZANDT COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – In Van Zandt County, a man was airlifted to a hospital after laying his bike over.

Around 9:30 a.m. Saturday, a man and his wife traveling on two seperate motorcycles were traveling through Edgewood on Highway 80 heading west.

While driving, a vehicle slammed on their brakes in front of them, causing the husband to brake hard and lay the bike over.

The car didn’t stop and kept traveling west.

Edgewood Fire Department along with Edgewood Police Department and EMS responded to the accident.

The man was stabilized at the scene by paramedics and then airlifted to a hospital.

The condition of the man is unknown.