MALAKOFF, Texas (KETK) – Residents of Malakoff are cleaning up after storms left a swath of damage in the area Saturday.

Photos from residents show downed trees and debris from damaged structures.

M propane reportedly suffered heavy damage, and a nursing home in the area also is reported to have been damaged.

The National Weather Service is also reporting damage in the areas of Van Zandt County Roads 2718 and 2719 and the 15000 block of Henderson County Road 4007 near Mabank.