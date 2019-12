HENDERSON COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – DPS has identified the victim in a Friday afternoon fatal crash in Henderson County.

According to DPS reports, Jason Ray Reyes, 41, of Malakoff was traveling south on CR 1201 approaching a curve to the left in the roadway. Reyes failed to make the curve. He ran off the roadway to the right and into the ditch, were it struck several trees and a rock embankment.

Reyes was pronounced dead at the scene.

He was not wearing a seatbelt.