Majority of Broadway Market Center will remain closed indefinitely

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – A popular shopping Center in Tyler is closed indefinitely, all because of a sewage leak discovered Monday that is affecting several businesses.

It’s located in the Broadway Market Center right off Rice Road.

It all started with a very noticeable odor in the area. That’s when the city was called in to figure out what was going on. They found utensils and roots inside the old, damaged pipes.

The discovery led the city to suggest any of the businesses that require water to operate, should close down.

There is currently no timeline on when they might be able to re-open the businesses affected.

“The management company is working with their partners and they’re determining what scope of work that they will need to do in order to restore free flowing waste water, so at this moment, I don’t know exactly when that will be, we definitely hope that we can get back to serving the wonderful people of Tyler as soon as we can,” said Michael McCown, District Manager. “Been here over 30 years and it’s our second store outside of Beaumont, it’s an important deli for our company and we want to get back open as soon as we can.”

Jason’s Deli tells us, in the meantime, they will be financially taking care of their employees until they can get back to work.

“We have a cleaning crew here today, so we’re going to take this time to do some deep, deep polishing and cleaning here,” said McCown. “We are paying all of our staff, it’s what we do, we’ve done that in the past when we experienced hurricanes and it’s our Jason’s Deli way, we take care of our people, so none of our people are going to be without pay and without hours. We’ll take care of them, of course.”

We did try to get in touch with the owners of Nothing Bundt Cakes and other affected businesses, as well as the property owner to find out how they and their employees are faring. We didn’t hear back.

Starbucks did let us know by phone that all of their employees would be able to work at other area stores during the shut-down.