Lights of police car in night time. Night patrolling the city, lights flashing. Abstract blurry image.

LINDALE, Texas (KETK) – Lindale police are warning drivers to avoid I-20 at the Jim Hogg exit.

A major crash near the exit has shut down traffic in the westbound lane near mile marker 557.

“Please avoid this area for the foreseeable future as traffic is at a standstill,” Lindale PD warned in a statement.