RUSK COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – Rusk County Office of Emergency Management is reporting a major car crash on SH 315 near the Tenska Power Plant between Mt. Enterprise and Clayton.

OEM says the crash may have a fatality.

SH 315 is closed at this time due to the crash and cleanup effort.

Rusk County OEM is advising drivers to use US 59 from Nacogdoches-Carthage or 259 to Henderson and 79 to Carthage as an alternate route.