Mahomes named to Time’s ‘100 Most Influential People of 2020’ list

KANSAS CITY, Missouri (KETK) – Kansas City Chiefs quarterback and East Texas native Patrick Mahomes has been named one of Time magazine’s “100 Most Influential People of 2020.”
Mahomes, who graduated from Whitehouse High School, led the Chiefs to their first Super Bowl victory in 50 years in February and was named MVP of the game. He just recently signed the richest contract in professional sports history, committing to the Chiefs for the next 12 years, and joined the ownership of the Kansas City Royals baseball team.
He also just announced his engagement to girlfriend brittany Matthews.
All of this, and he just turned 25.
The Time story, written by Derek Jeter, lauds Mahomes’ “combination of athleticism, creativity and vision” as being “fun to watch.”
“He already has started to build a legacy as one of the most impactful athletes of his generation, and I, for one, am excited to see what is next,” Jeter writes.