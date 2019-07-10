MAHOMES GIVES BACK: East Texas NFL star to donate shoes to alma mater

KANSAS CITY, MO – JANUARY 12: Patrick Mahomes #15 of the Kansas City Chiefs points to the sidelines in celebration after throwing a touchdown against the Kansas City Chiefs during the first quarter of the AFC Divisional Round playoff game at Arrowhead Stadium on January 12, 2019 in Kansas City, Missouri. (Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty […]

Former Whitehouse legend and current Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes is giving back to his hometown.

Thursday morning, Jackson Mahomes, his brother, will be visiting Whitehouse ISD to donate shoes to their athletes.

This is a part of his 15 and the Mahomies Foundation which he founded back in the beginning of April.

But this is not the first time Mahomes has given back to his alma mater. Back in 2017, the NFL star sent brand new Adidas cleats just like the ones he wears on Sundays, to every single player on the team.

The organization will serve “kids from either under-served communities that don’t get the same opportunities I had whenever I was young, or kids that are in the hospital that have chronic illnesses or have suffered major injuries, because those kids are the ones that have trained harder than me by 100 times every single day,” Mahomes said on the late-night show.

The organization’s Twitter page says that it supports “initiatives that focus on health, wellness & communities in need of resources.”

