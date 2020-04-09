Mabank woman charged with murder after call leads law enforcement to dead man

HENDERSON COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – The Henderson County Sheriff’s Office has charged a Mabank woman with murder in connection with the death of an unidentified man in Payne Springs.

Judy Gordon Brown, 67, was arrested after a call led deputies to a residence on Henderson Lane where a man was found dead.

The caller had reported that a female was hitting and kicking a male subject at the residence.

Payne Springs Police Department, Eustace Police Department, Texas Department of Public Safety, Henderson County District Attorney’s Office, and the Texas Rangers also responded to the call.

The victim was sent to American Forensics in Dallas for the autopsy which will take place tomorrow.

Brown will be taken to the Henderson County Jail.

The investigation is still on going at this time.