Mabank community embracing 4 children of woman who died trying to save disabled mother from fire

MABANK, Texas (KETK) – The Mabank community is coming together to help a local family struggling under an unbearable burden of grief.

On Monday afternoon, Tina Mercer, 41, called 911 to report that her home was on fire. Mercer’s four school-aged children were not in the home, but she said her disabled mother and an infant were.

Firefighters were dispatched.

Before they arrived, Mercer went back into the house to rescue the infant and her mother.

When they got to the home, firefighters found the infant safely outside. They later found the bodies of Tina Mercer and her mother, Linda Scott, 65, inside the home.

Mercer’s four children were left without their mother and grandmother.

But they were not left alone.

The Mabank community has come together to help ease the burden that has fallen upon the devastated family.

Mabank High School, where Mercer’s son is a senior and member of the football team, hosted a “drive-through dinner” for the family on Thursday evening. Dickey’s Barbecue Pit of Mabank donated some 250 lbs. of brisket.

The dinner began at 4:30 p.m. It sold out in less than two hours and, according to organizers, raised at least $8,000.

The school will hold another fundraiser at the football game Friday night.

“Everybody knew her,” Zack Hudson, head football coach at Mabank High School, said of Mercer. “It’s one of those sad things. Nobody had to ask, everyone came together to make sure this family is taken care of and had no worries at this time. They have enough to worry about at this time, so we’re just trying to ease some of that burden.”

An account has been set up under the name Mercer Family Tragedy at Southside Bank in Gun Barrel City, 901 W. Main Street. Call 903-887-8722 for information.

The school district is taking donations. For those who would like to give something to help the family, Mabank ISD is suggesting gift cards for their flexibility.

“We are working with several organizations to assist the family,” MISD said in a Facebook post. “There will be a great need as they prepare funeral expenses and try to recover.”

The district has “point people” to coordinate help for the family at every campus. They are:

MHS: Christina Wagner

MJH: Pennie Milligan

Intermediate: Cat Lenz

Central: Stacy Scrimshire

Southside: Nicole Hartnett

Lakeview: Noelia Guiter

Administration: Evelyn Carter

