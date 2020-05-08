Lufkin woman dies at home, had tested positive for COVID-19

LUFKIN, Texas (KETK) – A Lufkin woman was found dead in her home, presumptively from COVID-19.

According to Jessica Pebsworth, public information officer for the Lufkin Police Department, LPD received a call Friday morning just before noon reporting the death.

The woman, whose identity has not been released pending notification of family and employers, had tested positive for COVID-19, according to the caller.

The caller and another individual had gone to check on the woman when they could not reach her by phone. When they arrived at her home, they could not get her to come to the door, so they went in through a window.

They told police they found her not breathing and cold to the touch.

Officers and paramedics responded to the home using hazard protocols because the location had been identified as having a COVID-19 positive by Angelina County & Cities Health District.

Detectives also responded to the scene to ensure there was no foul play. They did not find the woman’s death to be suspicious.

The 64-year-old woman was an employee of Pilgrim’s Pride, according to information detectives received from family on the scene. Her family told them she developed symptoms on April 25 and began taking over-the-counter medication.

She was tested for COVID-19 May 4 and received her positive results two days ago.

The department notified ACCHD of the woman’s death.

“This woman’s passing reminds us of the serious consequences of COVID-19,” City of Lufkin Director of Public Safety Gerald Williamson said. “While our economy has been ordered open by the state, the responsibility to do everything we can to minimize the spread of this disease remains on us. Please stay vigilant with personal hygiene and social distancing, wear a mask in public and take extra precautions if you are at high risk. Please keep her family, friends and co-workers in your thoughts and prayers.”