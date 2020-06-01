Lufkin woman dies after battling COVID-19

LUFKIN, Texas (KETK) – Lufkin police say a woman has died at home following a battle with COVID-19.

Police were called Sunday afternoon about a deceased female at a home in the 1600 block of Airport Avenue.

According to police, family members said the woman, identified as 50-year-old Bretta Nerren, had been diagnosed with COVID-19 following an emergency room trip a few days earlier.

Her family told officers that they urged her to go back to the hospital due to her declining condition multiple times but she would not go. They said they called an ambulance for her the previous day, but she refused to be transported.

They told officers that Nerren had been in her room for most the day and that they could hear her coughing occasionally. They went in to check on her after noticing that she had been unusually quiet. That is when they found her in her bed, unconscious, not breathing and cool to the touch.

Her daughter, who lives out of town, had last spoken to her on the phone roughly 45 minutes prior to officers being called.

Nerren’s family noted that she had a history of diabetes and had a pacemaker.

“Please keep Ms. Nerren’s family in your thoughts and prayers. We know this must come as quite a shock to lose her so quickly,” Director of Public Safety Gerald Williamson said. “If you believe you have COVID-19 or have been diagnosed and experience difficulty breathing, please seek medical attention immediately. Unfortunately, we’ve seen how rapidly this deadly disease can move.”

The Angelina County & Cities Health District was notified of Nerren’s passing.