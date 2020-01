LUFKIN, Texas (KETK) Students in Lufkin will now have a new option for high school grades.

St. Cyprian’s Episcopal School announced they are adding grades 9 through 12 in the coming few years.

For the 2020-2021 school year, only 9th grade will be added.

Subsequent grade levels will be added each year culminating in 2023.

The school will begin submitting applications for students of all grades on February 13.

