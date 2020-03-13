Lufkin postpones Little League games at request of governing organization

Japan’s Yuto Misaki (18) scores on a wild throw by South Korea’s Gibeom Jung (35) during the fourth inning of a baseball game at the Little League World Series tournament in South Williamsport, Pa., Wednesday, Aug. 21, 2019. Japan won 7-2. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)

LUFKIN, Texas (KETK) – Lufkin is postponing its city-sponsored Little League games until after April 6 at the request of Little League International.

Little League International sent the request out late Thursday evening, citing the fact that the organization is global with many global partners affected by Coronavirus.

“While each community is being affected differently by the coronavirus, the Little League International Board of Directors and staff feel that it is in the best interest of our volunteers and participant families to delay the implementation of the Little League season to begin no earlier April 6,” the request stated. “As the situation continues to develop, Little League International will do our best to continue to keep our leagues, volunteers, and families informed.”

As of now, this will not affect city-sponsored events, classes, programs and sports (like softball) through Lufkin Parks and Recreation, according to Lufkin Assistant City Manager Jason Arnold.

“They will still have their baseball season,” Arnold said. “Everything will get rescheduled and we’ll get this thing kicked off as soon as we can.”

Anyone with questions can contact Lufkin Parks and Recreation at 936-633-0250.