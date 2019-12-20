Lufkin police still searching for subject in aggravated robbery, release security video

LUFKIN, Texas (KETK) – Lufkin police are still seeking the man they say stole a homeowner’s truck and ran over him.

The incident happened Tuesday evening.

According to police, the victim, Joaquin Silva Sr., 64, had left his Chevy truck running in his driveway at 800 North Third Street when a man came up and stole it.

Silva walked out of his home in time to see the man trying to leave in his truck and attempted to stop him. Silva grabbed on to the truck and was dragged into the road where he lost his grip and fell. The suspect then ran over him while fleeing the scene.

Silva was taken to a local hospital. He was later transferred to an out-of-town hospital with numerous broken bones, lacerations, a punctured lung and road rash.

Police say the incident was captured on Silva’s home security video. They are releasing that along with video from North Timberland Drive Chevron that shows the man they believe to be the suspect roughly 20-30 minutes before the incident occurred.

Using surveillance camera video from that gas station and another store closer to the victim’s home at 800 N. Third St., it appears the man approached on foot from Atkinson Drive.

The man in the video is wearing a gray “Pack” hoodie, athletic shorts and slide sandals with socks.

Anyone with information about the subject is asked to call the LPD at 936-633-0356 or Crime Stoppers at 936-639-TIPS if they wish to remain anonymous.

“Mr. Silva remains in a Houston-area hospital,” said Jessica Pebsworth, LPD Public Relations Specialist. “He had surgery earlier this week and is expected to have another tomorrow. We know he has a long road to recovery and could use everyone’s thoughts and prayers.”