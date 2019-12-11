Lufkin police seeking 3 in attempted armed robbery

LUFKIN, Texas (KETK) – Lufkin police are investigating an attempted armed robbery at a gas station Tuesday night.

According to police, three black males attempted to rob Bigs gas station at 3122 Atkinson Drive in Lufkin at around 9:55 p.m. At least one of the three was armed with a handgun.

Police reports say all three were wearing ski masks. Two of the men went into the store while the third remained outside to keep watch.

The armed man reportedly pointed a gun at the store clerk and ordered her to give him the store’s money. The store clerk did not comply.

A second clerk was sitting behind the counter, hidden from the armed man’s view by a lottery ticket dispenser. According to police, when that clerk moved into sight, the two men fled the store on foot.

Nothing was taken during the robbery.

The clerks described all three suspects as young black males. The man with the gun was wearing black pants, a black hoodie, black ski mask, and white cloth gloves.

The second suspect carried a black string-type backpack in his hands and was wearing black shoes/boots, blue jeans, a black hoodie, black ski mask, and light-brown, leather-type work gloves.

The third suspect, who acted as the lookout, was wearing blue jeans, a black hoodie, mask, and possibly red shoes.

Anyone with information on this crime is asked to call the Department at 936-633-0356 or Crime Stoppers at 936-639-TIPS if they wish to remain anonymous.