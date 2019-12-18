Lufkin police searching for man wanted for aggravated robbery that injured 1

LUFKIN, Texas (KETK) – Lufkin police are searching for a man accused of aggravated robbery.

He is accused of stealing a truck and running over the owner.

According to police, the incident happened Tuesday evening at about 8:50 p.m.

The victim, Joaquin Silva Sr., 64, had left his Chevy truck running in his driveway at 800 North Third Street when a man came up and stole it.

Silva walked out of his home in time to see the man trying to leave in his truck and attempted to stop him. Silva grabbed on to the truck and was dragged into the road where he lost his grip and fell. The suspect then ran over him while fleeing the scene.

Silva was taken to a local hospital. He was later transferred to an out-of-town hospital with numerous broken bones, lacerations, a punctured lung and road rash.

An hour later, an officer spotted the stolen truck at the corner of Abney Avenue and Sayers Street. The officer attempted to make a traffic stop on the stolen vehicle at the end of Wilma Street.

The suspect came to a dead end and stopped, but then turned around continued back on to Kurth Drive.

A short pursuit then ensued from Wilma Street to the dead end of Minnie Lou Street. The suspect fled on foot into a heavily wooded area.

Though officers did an extensive search of the area, the suspect was not found.

The only suspect description police have at this point is a black male wearing a grey hoodie.

Anyone with information on this crime is asked to call the LPD at 936-633-0356 or Crime Stoppers at 936-639-TIPS.