Lufkin police searching for female subject in car theft, chase

LUFKIN, Texas (KETK) – Lufkin police are searching for a woman in connection to a stolen vehicle.

According to police, the woman was driving a stolen Buick sedan.

The incident began Saturday evening when police in Diboll initiated a traffic stop on the vehicle after clocking it at 100 mph on U.S. Hwy 59 South. The woman refused to stop and drove northward into Lufkin.

Lufkin police joined the chase near the Naranjo Museum at about 8:20 p.m. The woman turned onto Southwood Drive and continued on inside Loop 287.

She eventually turned onto Camp Street and then ditched the vehicle on McGregor Drive, where she fled south.

She is described as a black female wearing beige or white clothing and carrying a black bag.

The car was reported stolen from Helen Street.

Anyone with any information is urged to call Lufkin police at 936-633-0356.