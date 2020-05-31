Lufkin police say person fired 10 shots at man, family members

LUFKIN, Texas (KETK) – Lufkin police are investigating a shooting in which at least 10 shots were fired at a man and his family.

According to the LPD media report, the shooting happened Saturday at about 9:46 a.m. in the 800 block of North Avenue.

The report says the subject in a blue vehicle stopped at the intersection and fired approximately 10 shots at a man and his family members, then drove away before officers arrived.

At the scene, officers found 10 jacketed .40-caliber shell casings and one live round.

No description was given of the subject. There were no reports of injuries.

