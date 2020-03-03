Lufkin Police officially charge 17-year-old with attempted murder of gang member

Lufkin, Texas (KETK) – Lufkin Police have officially charged a Nacogdoches man with attempted murder after a shooting in front of the Lufkin Middle School on January 28.

Davonsea Thomas, 17, remains in the Angelina County Jail on a $285,000 bond.

At the time of his arrest, Thomas was in possession of white cotton gloves and a revolver which both were tied to the near-fatal shooting of 17-year-old LaPatrick Wright.

On the evening of January 28, Wright and a friend met at the middle school to watch a basketball game. According to Wright’s friend, they crossed paths with two men who they recognized as members of the gang known as “JaccBoyWorld.”

When asked if they were part of the gang, the men said they were. That’s when Wright and the men agreed to go in the front of the school to fight.

Wright’s friend said that’s when the men were within punching distance of each other and one of the men suddenly pulled out a handgun and began firing shots.

The two men ran off toward Cook Tire on Martha Street while Wright’s friend ran to get help.

No shell casings were found as evidence, leading officers to believe a revolver was used.

Further investigation revealed a Ring doorbell camera that caught the sound of four rounds being fired followed by the men running from the scene. Another business had footage of the truck pulling out of the alley after the incident.

As Glawson continued the investigation, he learned the truck matched the description of one that was recently stolen from a home in the Fuller Springs area. Additional information showed the vehicle was linked to other gang-related activities in Nacogdoches.

Eight days after the shooting, officers came across the stolen vehicle near Walmart.

They initiated a traffic stop but the driver refused to stop. A high-speed pursuit led to the vehicle crashing into a stop sign and the driver and two passengers running off on foot.

All three were eventually caught and taken into custody. The driver was identified as Thomas and was found to have the revolver in his possession.

A ballistic test was used to compare bullets from the weapon to the one found in Wright’s leg. Within one day, Detective Glawson was notified that the bullet matched the weapon in Thomas’ possession.

Wright is continuing his treatment in a Houston hospital and Thomas remains in jail on an attempted murder charge with a $285,000 bond.