Lufkin police identify suspect in January 2 Target burglary

LUFKIN, Texas (KETK) – Lufkin police have filed an arrest warrant on a suspect in connection to a January 2 burglary of a local Target store.

Police say Tyler Lopez, 19, of Lufkin will be charged in the burglary, which they say netted those involved with $4,000 in Apple electronics.

They will serve Lopez with the warrant in the Angelina County Jail, as he is incarcerated for his role in a stolen vehicle pursuit Wednesday.

Police say Lopez was a passenger in the stolen vehicle and fled on foot after the vehicle crashed into a street sign. Officers ran him down and took him into custody for engaging in organized criminal activity, possession of a controlled substance and evading arrest.

The Target burglary has been an ongoing investigation since January 2. Around 2 a.m. that day, store surveillance footage captured two suspects use a window punch to shatter one of the store’s glass doors. In less than 3 minutes the two suspects ran out of the store carrying more than $4,000 worth of Apple products. A third suspect acted as the getaway driver in a light-colored sedan.

Four days after the Target burglary, the Brentwood Drive Sprint Store was broken into in a similar fashion. The Brentwood Drive AT&T Store was also broken into on December 30.

After Target surveillance footage was released on social media, Crime Stoppers tips identified Lopez as the taller person in the video. The tips also indicated that Lopez is a member of a local gang called “JBW” or “JaccBoyWorld.”

Police say additional tips implicated a man named David Flemming, 18, of Lufkin, in the burglaries of Sprint and AT&T.

Flemming was arrested on January 16 for the Sprint Store burglary. When detectives questioned Flemming about the Target burglary, he said he was not involved. He was in jail in Nacogdoches County at the time. He went on to name Lopez as the main suspect in the Target burglary.

Flemming said Lopez bought a window punch from him for $15 a few days before the Target burglary. Flemming also said that he, Lopez and several others burglarized a Nacogdoches AT&T Store on January 8.

Flemming is also associated with JaccBoyWorld.

Both Flemming and Lopez remain in the Angelina County Jail.

All of these burglaries remain under investigation. Police say additional arrests and charges are likely.