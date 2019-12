LUFKIN, Texas (KETK) – Lufkin police are investigating a shooting that has injured at least one person.

Police say they received a report at about 6:20 p.m. Friday that a shooting victim had shown up at a local hospital.

The condition of the person is unknown at this time.

Residents in the 400 block of Locke Alley reported hearing what sounded like a fight followed by a gunshot.

Police say the suspect appears to have fled the scene.

The investigation is ongoing.