Lufkin police investigating early morning shooting that injured 16-year-old

LUFKIN, Texas (KETK) – Lufkin police are investigating an early morning shooting that injured a 16-year-old male.

Police say they got a call around 2:30 a.m. from the victim, who said he had just been shot in the abdomen in front of Texas Forest Museum on Atkinson Drive.

The juvenile told police he did not know the suspects, who fled the scene before officers arrived in a light-colored car on Atkinson Drive headed toward Timberland Drive.

The juvenile was taken to a local hospital and stabilized. He is being transported to a Houston-area hospital.

Anyone with information on this incident is asked to call police at 936-633-0356 or Crime Stoppers if they wish to remain anonymous at 936-639-TIPS.

