Lufkin police, Crime Stoppers asking for information in ATM theft

LUFKIN, Texas (KETK) – Lufkin police and Crime Stoppers are asking the public for information in connection to an ATM theft.

According to police, they responded to an alarm early Friday morning at Southside Bank on South Timberland Drive. On their arrival, officers discovered that a drive-up ATM was missing and followed a debris trail from the bank to the parking lot of First United Methodist Church on East Denman Avenue.

In the church parking lot, the officers found the ATM attached by chains to a Ford truck,

which itself had been stolen. Police say it appears that the thieves were forced to abandon their

prizes when one of the chains they used to drag the ATM broke.

The ATM was not entered and no money was taken, but the damage costs are considerable.

The thieves are believed to have fled on foot from the church toward the intersection of

East Denman Avenue and South Chestnut Street.

The bank’s security camera caught images of the thieves.





Anyone who recognizes the persons in the images is urged to submit a tip anonymously at 639TIPS.com or call 936-639-TIPS.

Only tips and calls made directly to Crime Stoppers are anonymous and reward eligible. Information provided directly to a law enforcement officer/agency and information already known to investigators cannot be rewarded.